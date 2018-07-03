The LG G7 has been out in the wild for a hot minute at this point, but unless you've been actively following the phone, chances are you might not have known that.

LG put together a really solid gadget with the G7, but even so, it continues to be overshadowed by competitors like the Galaxy S9, Pixel 2, and OnePlus 6.

For the folks that waded through that sea of competition and decided to give the G7 a shot, the feedback has been mostly positive among the Android Central forum community. When asked how they've liked the phone so far, this is what they had to say:

Nubwy

It's been about two weeks with my G7 ThinQ. I love it so far. The only gripe I have is battery life but it's still easily getting me through a whole day. I had a G6 I regretted trading for a Pixel that ended up burning me in the long run. Glad I made the choice to stick with LG. Solid phones and a great UI. Love it! How's everyone else's holding up?

Reply
biswasd

Ditto for me.....selling my iphone X......love this g7....used to have a G6 as well, but night day in terms of performance / speed and the g-damn screen is incredible, sharp, and bright A-F. :) P.S. works great with the $70 Verizon Wear 24 LTE watch that I bought from dailysteals....

Reply
pastafarian

Compared to the 2 Samsung s7e's our g7's replaced, this phone has been a revelation. Far less frustrating with no black screen of death issues. It works perfectly with android auto, something that couldn't say about the S7. My wife no longer having the all too common pink vertical stripe on her screen is also nice (damn you Samsung!). On the negative side, a few too meany app crash...

Reply
phillymade

I am super happy with my G7. Infact, we bought an LG Thinq TV and it promted me to get the G7. I have had LG devices before and loved them, so thought this would be a good time to come back. Battery life is good and gets better every week but am also not a slave to it, I just use my device and don't think too much about it. I am happy that I have this device and am sick of hearing all the...

Reply

Now, we want to pass the mic over to you — How's your experience with the LG G7 been?

Join the conversation in the forums!

LG G7

Main