AR Stickers are a ton of fun – just make sure you've got plenty of battery.
Google finally launched AR Stickers for the Pixel and Pixel 2 on December 11, and at least for me, it's resulted in a lot of time spent placing porgs, stormtroopers, and Demogorgons all around my apartment and everywhere else I go.
AR Stickers are already quite impressive even after just a few days of being available to the public, and with them now out and about, we thought it'd be fun to check in with our forum users to see how you all are taking to Google's latest software trick.
Here are some of your answers.
Ca_lvn12-11-2017 07:53 PM“
This one is a battery killer and phone heater kind of fun to play with for the kids thoughReply
dsignori12-12-2017 11:10 AM“
The animation in the Stranger Things characters is awesome ... Eleven takes out the Demogorgon :-) https://photos.app.goo.gl/zGS1Y8VhAWMPKlHI3Reply
Retinella12-11-2017 02:13 PM“
AR is fun for a little while but it kills the battery, at least it did when I had the iPhone X.Reply
Larzuk12-11-2017 01:00 PM“
this is friggin awesome!Reply
Now, we'd like to pass the question on to you – How have you been liking AR Stickers?
Are the stickers only available for the Pixel phones?
Yes, at least for right now.
I've spent waaaay more time than I care to admit playing with the new stickers on Pixel XL.
It's great that Google was able to properly develop a standard AR platform and I hope developers will soon be able to ad their own stickers and better use the ARCore in their apps.
How do you get them on the Pixel XL? I have all of the updates, including the AR Stickers app. Nothing in the slide out menu on my Pixel XL. I do have 8.1
After I updated to 8.1, my Pixel XL automatically installed 2 apps - AR Stickers and ARCore. After those were installed, AR Stickers was listed in the slide out menu in the camera app. There was nothing specific I had to do after those three things had installed on the device.
I hope they don't remove the Star Wars stickers anytime soon. I can't get enough of them!
They're cool as a novelty, but I don't see myself using them hardly at all. Curious to see where it goes in the future. Using them really does slaughter your battery.
Interesting tech.
Devils advocate (for fun speculation)
Could you make a AR sticker of a person? Could that sticker be placed in a situation where a photo could be taken to frame or prove someone was there for say a crime or "event"?
Kinda syfy I know, but on a high end gives level... Kinda scary lol
I love them. I play with them during study hall at my high school.
Cant tell you yet. Still waiting for 8.1
My boss who has a Pixel was showing off the AR star wars stickers this morning. Made me totally jealous. Unfortunately I own a Moto Z so........
Ooo I hope these get integrated into pokemon go :D
IKEA uses this in their app too. That way you can see how a couch or lamp looks like in your home.
Porgs Everywhere.... What is not to like?
Amazing!! My kids love it! Looking forward to using them tonight at the Star Wars premiere. Only glitch has been that I couldn't place a stormtrooper in the middle of the stage during my son's band concert.
Awesome, but crushing my battery... Other than that they are awesome
Lot of fun and definitely entertaining for kids. Wish it would support HDR and more than 2MP resolution.
put me also in the still waiting for 8.1ota department 🙄