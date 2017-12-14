AR Stickers are a ton of fun – just make sure you've got plenty of battery.

Google finally launched AR Stickers for the Pixel and Pixel 2 on December 11, and at least for me, it's resulted in a lot of time spent placing porgs, stormtroopers, and Demogorgons all around my apartment and everywhere else I go.

AR Stickers are already quite impressive even after just a few days of being available to the public, and with them now out and about, we thought it'd be fun to check in with our forum users to see how you all are taking to Google's latest software trick.

Here are some of your answers.

Ca_lvn 12-11-2017 07:53 PM “ This one is a battery killer and phone heater kind of fun to play with for the kids though Reply

dsignori 12-12-2017 11:10 AM “ The animation in the Stranger Things characters is awesome ... Eleven takes out the Demogorgon :-) https://photos.app.goo.gl/zGS1Y8VhAWMPKlHI3 Reply

Retinella 12-11-2017 02:13 PM “ AR is fun for a little while but it kills the battery, at least it did when I had the iPhone X. Reply

Larzuk 12-11-2017 01:00 PM “ this is friggin awesome! Reply

Now, we'd like to pass the question on to you – How have you been liking AR Stickers?

