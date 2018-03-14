Following plenty of hype and anticipation, pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are finally being delivered to early buyers!

Plenty of members in the Android Central forums have been quick to share their initial thoughts on the two phones after finally getting to play around with them for a few hours, and while there are a few complaints here and there, the general consensus still remains that Samsung created two excellent gadgets with the S9 series.

Looking specifically at things people like about the S9 and S9+, here's what some of you had to say: