Following plenty of hype and anticipation, pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are finally being delivered to early buyers!
Plenty of members in the Android Central forums have been quick to share their initial thoughts on the two phones after finally getting to play around with them for a few hours, and while there are a few complaints here and there, the general consensus still remains that Samsung created two excellent gadgets with the S9 series.
Looking specifically at things people like about the S9 and S9+, here's what some of you had to say:
ZOMMBIE103-13-2018 06:48 AM“
Got mine yesterday and so far I'm loving it! I'm glad the stock messages app and keyboard now supports GIFs. Its definitely an improvement.Reply
AspenQn03-13-2018 06:48 PM“
I've only had mine 24 hours but I'm pretty happy. Of course I'm a girl who uses her phone like a regular person. I will tweak a lot of stuff but not to the degree of the techy folks. I think the average person will be happy with this phone. At any rate, it is a nice upgrade for me...I am coming from the original S6 Edge and refused to upgrade to the S8/S8+ last year because of the position of...Reply
Bridget Booth03-13-2018 07:18 PM“
I'm really pleased so far. I've only had it in use for maybe six hours. It's absolutely the first Samsung I've had that I didn't immediately throw a custom launcher on to it.Reply
Itsa_Me_Mario03-13-2018 08:37 PM“
My favorite thing about it is support for Treble. I don't know what it's going to mean for S9 updates, but the potential is there and I hope Samsung (and other OEMs) make the most of it.Reply
Now, we'd like for you to chime in – If you have a Galaxy S9/S9+, how are you liking it so far?