Following months of anxious waiting, Android 8.0 Oreo is finally making its way to the Samsung Galaxy S8 in the U.S. Verizon was the first carrier in the country to start updating the phone, and it was soon followed by T-Mobile and Sprint.
Android Oreo brings a lot to the Galaxy S8, including picture-in-picture, Google's Autofill API, smoother performance, a new security patch, and plenty more.
We decided to check in with some of our forum users to see if they've gotten Oreo on their S8 yet, and this is what they had to say.
lgossin03-16-2018 07:15 AM“
Got my Verizon this morning, I had to check for a software update and there it was. so far so goodReply
CraftyMe232303-16-2018 02:50 PM“
I like it so far. Definitely more responsive, and I'm already noticing a difference with battery life, though time will tell. However, I do not like the persistent notification I'm getting while running swipe navigation. Any ideas how to turn this notification off without turning off the ability for this to be active over other apps? I never had this issue on nougat. Any help would be...Reply
pbike90803-15-2018 11:03 PM“
I am on Verizon and it is available to me. I live on CO.Reply
WVTip03-16-2018 12:55 PM“
Installed just fine on S8+. Faster response overall after.Reply
Now, we'd like to hear from you – How are you liking Android Oreo on the Galaxy S8?