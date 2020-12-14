Galaxy Note 20 users, rejoice! Customers with the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now reporting that the Android 11/One UI 3.0 update is rolling out, likely indicating that it'll soon be headed to other carriers and unlocked models very soon.

One UI 3.0 brings a lot to the table, including things like chat bubbles, revamped notifications for messages/conversations, new home and lock screen features, and more.

A few Note 20 users with the update have already shared their thoughts in the AC forums, saying:

Now, we want to hear from you — How are you liking Android 11 on your Galaxy Note 20?

Join the conversation in the forums!