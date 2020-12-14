Samsung Galaxy Note 20Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Galaxy Note 20 users, rejoice! Customers with the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now reporting that the Android 11/One UI 3.0 update is rolling out, likely indicating that it'll soon be headed to other carriers and unlocked models very soon.

One UI 3.0 brings a lot to the table, including things like chat bubbles, revamped notifications for messages/conversations, new home and lock screen features, and more.

A few Note 20 users with the update have already shared their thoughts in the AC forums, saying:

sweetypie31

I love how the settings options are spaced apart now on the screen . On Android 10 everything looked so crammed together. Now the options are easier to find and see . I like that you can go into settings under notifications and see your notification history.

Ruben Ocasio

Everything works on my end , just a few apps from Goodlock 2020 that they are working to update for Android 11.

williams448

The good: -Nest notification previews are back in the notification panel when swiped down. -Im always game for a visual overhaul. Although Oui 3 isn't a huge change aestheticly, it's a nice touch. The bad: -Icons within a folder only go 3 across thus having more pages to scroll (I'm a less is more kinda guy) -Messages app doesn't give a pop-up when I'm using the phone. Hopefully there's...

PinkLipstick

Did the update late last night. My battery drained a lot faster today.

Now, we want to hear from you — How are you liking Android 11 on your Galaxy Note 20?

Join the conversation in the forums!

