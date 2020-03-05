The Galaxy S20 has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that's embedded underneath the screen, and by default you can't see the sensor when the screen is off. Fortunately, you can change the option in the phone's settings and have the sensor always visible. Here's how to set it up.

How to enable Always on Display on the Galaxy S20

Before we can show the fingerprint sensor on the S20's Always on Display (AOD), we have to enable the feature. Here's how to do so:

Open Settings from the home screen. Scroll down the page. Select Lock screen. Toggle Always on Display to On.

Once AOD is set up, you can configure the biometrics settings so the fingerprint sensor is always visible.

How to show the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S20 Always on Display

Open Settings from the home screen. Scroll down the page. Tap Biometrics and security. Tap Fingerprints. Enter your PIN and hit Next. Tap the Show icon when screen is off menu option. Select On Always On Display. Choosing this setting will make sure the fingerprint sensor icon is always visible.

Always On Display consumes a decent amount of battery, so make sure you monitor your Galaxy S20's battery usage to see just how much battery the feature is utilizing on a day-to-day basis.

The fingerprint sensor isn't quite as fast as older capacitive modules, but it does lead to a more seamless design at the back. And while it works with most screen protectors, you may run into issues with a few glass options.