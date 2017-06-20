Share your Amazon content with your special someone with Alexa Household.

Household profiles are an option that you can use on Alexa to share certain Amazon content and purchases with another user. This means that you and your sweetie can share your Audiobooks, Music, Lists within Alexa, and plenty more. We've got all the details for you here!

What is an Alexa Household?

By using Alexa Households, you can ensure that no matter which of you buys the new Stephen King audiobook, you'll both be able to listen. When you join in a Household with someone, you're essentially linking your accounts by using Alexa. This is so that purchasing content twice or having to log out and then log back in doesn't become an issue. Since many couples only purchase content on one account, this is a serious godsend for making sure you can always access the content that you shelled out dollars for!

Now it's worth mentioning that by adding someone to a Household with you, you are authorizing them to use the credit or debit card that is linked to your account. If you're worried about accidental misuse, you may want to set a verbal pin number that must be used when trying to make voice purchases.

How to add another member to your Household

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the menu button that looks like 3 horizontal lines. Tap settings. Scroll down and tap Household Profile. Tap Start. Tap OK after passing your device to the person whose account you want to add to your Household. Enter the email address and password for the Amazon account you are adding to the Household and tap Verify Account at the bottom of the screen. Tap Join Household.

