How to add a smart thermostat on a budget

A smart thermostat isn't just fun to have; it's a power-smart move that can end up saving you money in the long run. Forgot to turn down the heat before leaving for the day? Use your thermostat's app and turn it down from wherever you have an internet connection. Want an easier way to program your week than pressing and holding two buttons simultaneously, then releasing, then pressing and holding, then pressing up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A? Yup, you can do it in a visually pleasing and easy-to-use app (usually).

Many smart thermostats even go so far as to learn your programming habits, potentially saving you big bucks during particularly use-heavy seasons (like winter here in Winnipeg!).

That being said, smart thermostats can be hella expensive (upwards of $300). So if you're on a budget, here are some options to help make your thermostat a part of your connected home.