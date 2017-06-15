Adding your new smart home hardware to an Alexa group should only take a moment or two.

Alexa works hard to make itself a hub for all of your questions and technology. This of course includes Smart Home hardware, like Hue bulbs. Before you can go about making your house listen to your spoken commands though, you'll need to add that new hardware to Alexa. Thankfully this is a very easy process, and shouldn't take you more than five minutes.

Get organized with Groups!

When it comes to truly being a connected hub, Alexa does a great job. Between Groups letting you organize what room of the house you are talking to and its ability to automatically detect smart home hardware, Alexa does most of the heavy lifting for you. This of course means that once you've got that new hardware home and ready to roll, you can be connected in just a few moments, seriously cutting down on frustration.

Groups within Alexa are how you separate all of your devices, which is especially handy if you have hardware in different rooms of your home. This means you can have a group for the Bedroom, the Living Room, the Kitchen, and so on. Using groups makes talking to your Smart Home hardware, and from within groups you can easily add that hardware to the room it lives in.

How to add Smart Home hardware to an Alexa group

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the menu button in the upper left corner. It looks like three horizontal lines. Tap Smart Home from the menu. Tap Groups. Tap the group you would like to add hardware to. Tap the checkbox next to the Smart Home hardware you would like to add.

Have you added Smart Home hardware to your Alexa groups?

Alexa makes it easy to edit your groups and add new Smart Home hardware in just a few moments. Since Alexa will automatically detect devices that can be added to a group, all that you need to do is hit a checkbox to connect it. This also means it's easy to disconnect if you decide to move things around in the house. Have you connected Smart Home hardware to your Alexa? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!