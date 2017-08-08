Add a line to MetroPCS with just a few simple steps!

MetroPCS offers some amazing and competitively priced plans for multiple lines, so there's no need to explain why you'd want to add one (or more) lines to your MetroPCS account. To add a line to MetroPCS, you don't have to look too far — all the options for adding a MetroPCS line are available through your account online or by contact customer service directly. Let's dive in and show you how it's done!

For multiple lines, MetroPCS plans start as low as $60 (the $30 plan x2, obviously). This plan will net you 1GB of data per line at 4G LTE speeds and is all-inclusive. If you add a line to MetroPCS, you can get a discount for adding multiple lines to a larger plan — $65 for 3GB per line or $80 for unlimited data. Across the board, you're getting no contracts, 4G LTE speeds, Wi-Fi calling, unlimited music streaming, and Scam ID.

How to Add a Line to MetroPCS

Online

The easiest way to add a line to MetroPCS is by logging into your existing account online and choosing Add a Line. Do so from the MetroPCS activation page found here. After logging in, choose Add a Line, then go through the process of choosing a new device and plan that best fit your needs. When you're finished, complete the checkout process and you'll be up and running!

By Phone

To add a line to MetroPCS by phone, simply contact customer service via their toll-free line at 888-863-8768 (888-8metro8 ) or you can simply dial 611 from your current MetroPCS phone. Following the prompts to speak with a customer service agent, then tell them you wish to add a MetroPCS line to your existing account. They'll walk you through the rest and you'll be good to go!

In a Store

Of course, perhaps the easiest way to add a line to MetroPCS is by speaking with an agent in a MetroPCS store. There, you'll be able to check out prospective new devices in person and the agent will be able to quickly answer any questions you may have regarding the process. You'll be able to purchase a new device and add one or more lines quickly and easily.

Add Away!

Keep in mind that while you'll always be able to add more lines to your existing MetroPCS account, the plans themselves may change from time to time. MetroPCS still offers some amazing prices and discounts as you add more lines though, so you can always feel comfortable knowing you're getting a great deal on whatever plan you may choose.