PlayStation 4 gamers already have access to one of the best controllers in the world with DualShock 4 included in the box, but it's not great for everything. While Sony has put a ton of work into making the controller better for typing on the PS4, it's still not ideal. The fix, if you're really interested in typing on your PS4, is to use a mouse and keyboard. This isn't going to make your gaming any better— in fact, most console games won't recognize the mouse and keyboard as valid inputs for gaming — but if you chat with friends a lot or you want to use the included browser you'll find some use with this combo. Here's how you get your mouse and keyboard up and running on a PlayStation 4. Just plug it in?

The front of your PlayStation 4 includes a pair of USB ports for all sorts of things, from charging your controllers to hooking up a Bluetooth headset. If you have a mouse and keyboard you already love, you can plug them in right here and they will receive power just like everything else. Most wireless input systems are supported as well, just plug the dongle you would normally connect to your PC into these ports and the connection will be mostly the same as your computer. Bluetooth Mouse and Keyboard If you have a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse without a dongle, things are a little different. To connect one of these: Go to Settings on your PlayStation menu. Locate Devices in this lest and press X. Find Bluetooth Devices at the top of this list and press X. This will start your PlayStation 4 pairing system for Bluetooth. From here, set your keyboard or mouse into "pairing mode" and it should appear in a list on this screen. Select your device with X when you find it, and the PlayStation should connect to it. Keyboard Settings