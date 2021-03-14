Shortly before the PS5 released, Sony launched an updated PlayStation App on Android that was redesigned and featured native PlayStation Store integration, voice chats, integrated messages, and more. With this overhaul, players could more easily chat with friends on PlayStation through the PS App, no matter if they're on PS4 or PS5.

Social experiences continue to drive gaming nowadays. If you want to stay connected but aren't near your console, we'll walk you through how to use the app to add friends and chat with them. Sony makes it intuitive and easy to go through the app.

How to add friends on the PlayStation App for Android

Open up the PlayStation App on Android. Select the Search option on the lower right. Type in the PSN ID you'd like to search for. Select the player you wish to add. Select Add at the top of their profile page below their icon. Toggle whether you'd like to share your real name and picture. Select Send Request. Wait for them to accept your friend request.

How to chat with friends on the PlayStation App for Android