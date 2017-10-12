All you need to do is squeeze and Google Assistant will launch.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL both deliver excellent experiences on a gorgeous phone and come packed with new features. Amongst them is the Active Edge squeeze function, which lets you launch Google Assistant or ignore phone calls, all with a quick squeeze of your phone.

We've got the details on how this feature works and what it can do right here!

How does the Active Edge squeeze function work?

To launch Google Assistant or silence an incoming phone call you previously needed to use a voice command or press a capacitative button on your phone. Now you're able to get the same results by simply squeezing your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL and activating the Edge squeeze function.

This is a feature that doesn't require any setup to utilize. Just grip your phone firmly in hand, and in a single motion, squeeze in on the left and right sides of the phone.

What can you do with the Active Edge squeeze function

Unlike Samsung's Bixby button on the Galaxy S8 series, the Active Edge squeeze function is capable of doing more than just one thing. You can silence incoming phone calls that you don't want to deal with or use it to launch Google Assistant. You're even able to launch Google Assistant with a squeeze when your screen is off.

You'll also be able to adjust how sensitive the Active Edge squeeze function so that it requires more or less pressure in order to launch. This is particularly handy to fine tune how and when it launches so that you have full control over the feature. Of course, if you aren't a fan, you can also turn it off from within your settings.

Questions?

Do you still have questions about how the Active Edge squeeze function works? Are you excited to use this feature when you pick up your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL? Let us know about it in the comments below!