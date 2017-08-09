Want to activate a MetroPCS phone? You've come to the right place!

So you've picked up a new phone and want to activate it on MetroPCS — but where do you start? The process isn't very hard and can be done fairly quickly. You'll have to install your SIM, pick a phone plan and call customer service to activate your MetroPCS phone. Here's how to do it!

How to Activate a MetroPCS Phone

Gather Your Information

You'll want to make sure you have all the info you need on-hand. That includes your new phone and SIM card, as well as basic info like your name, address and account PIN.

If you don't have a SIM card (if you are brining a phone you already own to MetroPCS) then you can order one from MetroPCS directly or pick one up in a retail store.

Find Your Serial Numbers

In order to fully activate a phone on MetroPCS, you'll need to provide serial numbers for both your new SIM card as well as your new phone. The SIM card serial number can be found on the SIM itself or the plastic card that came with it. For your phone, you can find the serial number (also known as IMEI) in a number of places including the retail box, inside the phone under the battery (if your battery is accessible) or through the device settings menu on your phone.

Install Your SIM Card

To continue to activate your phone on MetroPCS, insert the SIM card into your phone following the specific instructions for your device. Keep in mind that all phone models vary when it comes to putting in a SIM card, but you can typically find out how to do so online if you don't already know how.

Choose Your Plan

Head to MetroPCS online and view all of the available plans for your device. Here you can see what is available to you, from basic and inexpensive plans up to pricer, unlimited plans. Choose the one that will best fit your needs and keep in mind that you can always change it later if need be.

Activate on MetroPCS

The final step in activating a phone on MetroPCS is to either visit the online activation page at MetroPCS or to call customer service directly and speak to an activation specialist. Using the information you have gathered you'll be able to provide the SIM number, IMEI, chosen plan and other necessary information to complete the process. You'll also be asked to make your first month's payment at the time of activation.

Activate a MetroPCS Phone Online

Up and Running!

That's all there is to it! You should now be up and running on MetroPCS and free to resume business as usual!