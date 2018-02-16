The Honor 7X is a great budget phone with a lot going for it. Its cameras are surprisingly good, performance is speedy, and its display is excellent for the money. But at 5.93 inches, that display is large and sometimes difficult to manage. Like other large phones, reaching the top of the display requires shifting the Honor 7X around in your hand a bit, which in turn can make it hard to reach the navigation keys at the bottom.
Luckily, one of the perks of the phone's EMUI software is the option for a floating dock that holds your navigation buttons. Being able to place these controls anywhere can make the Honor 7X significantly easier to use, and it only takes a few steps to enable.
How to activate the floating dock
The floating dock is just as easy to enable as it is to use — a few taps through the Settings will have you up and running in no time.
- Open the Settings app.
- Scroll down and tap Smart assistance.
- Tap Floating dock.
- Tap the switch to enable the floating dock.
That's it! You can long press the floating dock icon to move it anywhere on the screen — it'll attach to the closest edge of the display. Tapping it presents you with five options; back, home, recent apps, locking the display, and the Clean Up feature from EMUI's Phone Manager app. While the navigation bar holds most of the same functions, the floating dock can be easier to reach at times, depending on how you're holding the phone.
5 tips and tricks for getting the most out of EMUI
Do you use the floating dock? Are you considering enabling it? Sound off in the comments below!