The Honor 7X is a great budget phone with a lot going for it. Its cameras are surprisingly good, performance is speedy, and its display is excellent for the money. But at 5.93 inches, that display is large and sometimes difficult to manage. Like other large phones, reaching the top of the display requires shifting the Honor 7X around in your hand a bit, which in turn can make it hard to reach the navigation keys at the bottom.

Luckily, one of the perks of the phone's EMUI software is the option for a floating dock that holds your navigation buttons. Being able to place these controls anywhere can make the Honor 7X significantly easier to use, and it only takes a few steps to enable.

See at Amazon

How to activate the floating dock

The floating dock is just as easy to enable as it is to use — a few taps through the Settings will have you up and running in no time.