Bixby Voice delivers a virtual assistant for your Samsung Galaxy S8. It also records all of the questions you ask and the answers that Bixby delivers to you. If you've been wanting to take a look at everything you've asked, you can access the History feature from within the Bixby app. It only shows you the last 7 days' worth of questions and answers, but it can be worth it.

How to access your Bixby History

Launch the Bixby app on your phone. Tap the menu button. (It looks like three vertical dots in the upper right corner of your screen.) Tap My Bixby. Tap History

How to delete items from your Bixby History

Launch the Bixby app on your phone. Tap the menu button. (It looks like three vertical dots in the upper right-hand corner of your screen.) Tap My Bixby. Tap History. Tap Delete. Tap the items you want to delete. Tap Delete.

How to suggest a phrase from Bixby History

Launch the Bixby app on your phone. Tap the menu button. (It looks like three vertical dots in the upper right-hand corner of your screen) Tap My Bixby. Tap History. Tap Suggest another phrase under an item in your history. Type in your suggested phrase. Tap Submit.

How to add a quick command from Bixby History

Launch the Bixby app on your phone. Tap the menu button. (It looks like three vertical dots in the upper right-hand corner of your screen) Tap My Bixby. Tap History. Tap Add quick command under the item you want a quick command for. Tap the Bixby button at the bottom of your screen. Say the new quick command you want to use. Tap save.

