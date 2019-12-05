The House of Representatives has passed an anti-robocall call bill designed to protect Americans from illegal robocalls.

As reported by The Hill, the TRACED Act was passed by a nearly unanimous vote of 417-3 on Wednesday, December 4. The bill is also supported by the Senate, and as such, it is expected to be signed into law by President Trump before the year is out.

The bill is sponsored by Senators Frank Pallone Jr. and John Thune, as such, it bears the name of both its sponsors in its full title, the Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act.

Speaking to the House floor on December 4, Pallone said: