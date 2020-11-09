What you need to know
- Horizon Forbidden West is one of many PlayStation exclusives scheduled to release in 2021.
- According to a new ad, Horizon Forbidden West is releasing in the second half of 2021.
- Meanwhile, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Gran Turismo 7 are being released in the first half of 2021.
- The PS5 releases on November 12, 2020.
The PS5 is almost here, bringing with it a launch lineup consisting of titles like Astro's Playroom, Demon's Souls PS5 remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Just ahead of the console's release, Sony shared a new PS5 ad highlighting several different PlayStation Studios games coming in 2021.
Additionally, fine print in the ad gives us a release window for each of the games shown. It appears that Horizon Forbidden West is releasing in the second half of 2021. Meanwhile, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal are all due out in the first half of the year. You can take a look at the ad below.
Horizon Forbidden West is an ambitious sequel taking place on what used to be the West Coast of the U.S, so it isn't too surprising that it isn't releasing early in the year. We'll be sure to provide more updates as further details are announced. We're also keeping track of the full list of machines in Horizon Forbidden West, both new and returning. While Horizon Forbidden West is releasing on PS4 as well as PS5, if you buy the current-generation version you can later upgrade at no cost.
Assuming there are no delays, the PS5 is set to have a packed 2021, with other major exclusives like the next God of War also tentatively set for 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
