Additionally, fine print in the ad gives us a release window for each of the games shown. It appears that Horizon Forbidden West is releasing in the second half of 2021. Meanwhile, Gran Turismo 7 , Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal are all due out in the first half of the year. You can take a look at the ad below.

Horizon Forbidden West is an ambitious sequel taking place on what used to be the West Coast of the U.S, so it isn't too surprising that it isn't releasing early in the year. We'll be sure to provide more updates as further details are announced. We're also keeping track of the full list of machines in Horizon Forbidden West, both new and returning. While Horizon Forbidden West is releasing on PS4 as well as PS5, if you buy the current-generation version you can later upgrade at no cost.

Assuming there are no delays, the PS5 is set to have a packed 2021, with other major exclusives like the next God of War also tentatively set for 2021.