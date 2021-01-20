What you need to know
- A new report claims Honor V40 will be the company's first phone to ship with Google Play services since the U.S. ban on Huawei.
- Honor will be taking the wraps off the flagship device in China on January 22.
- It is rumored to feature a 120Hz OLED display, quad rear cameras, and MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ chipset.
Honor, which recently became an independent brand, is set to unveil its first phone after its split from Huawei. As per a new report from Russian tech site Lenta RU, the upcoming Honor V40 5G will also be its first Android phone since the Huawei ban to come with Google apps and services.
While the flagship phone was expected to be unveiled on January 18, Honor pushed back the announcement date to January 22 last week. As per Lenta RU, the launch event was postponed so that the phone could be shipped with Google Play Service right out of the box.
Since Huawei was added to the entity list by the Trump administration in May 2019, Honor wasn't allowed to ship its devices with any Google apps or services. Now that Honor is an independent brand, it no longer has to worry about the U.S. sanctions against Huawei.
The Honor V40 5G is rumored to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ chipset under the hood. It will also have a large 6.72-inch OLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. On the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor. It is also expected to support 66W wired and 55W wireless charging speeds.
