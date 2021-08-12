What you need to know
- Honor has announced new Magic 3 series phones.
- The Magic 3 series includes the vanilla Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, and Magic 3 Pro+.
- All three devices feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G chipset.
Former Huawei sub-brand Honor today unveiled its first phones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. Besides class-leading performance, the new Honor 3 series phones also promise a revolutionary photography experience and a superior video experience than the best Android phones on the market.
The Honor Magic 3 Pro+ features a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP monochrome sensor, a 64MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope lens with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The Magic 3 Pro uses a similar setup, but with a slightly less impressive 13MP ultra-wide lens.
Honor's vanilla Magic 3 is equipped with a triple-lens camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP monochrome camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Honor's latest flagships are also the first IMAX ENHANCED smartphones. Thanks to Magic-Log and cinematic Level 3D LUT (Look Up Table) video capabilities, they can capture stunning videos with cinematic color tones.
Honor's Magic 3 Pro and Magic 3 Pro+ also come with stereo speakers, a 3D ToF camera for Secure Face ID, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The vanilla Magic 3 only offers IP54 water and dust resistance. Keeping the lights on is a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.
The Magic 3 Pro and 3 Pro+ support wireless reverse charging as well, which means you can use them as a power bank to charge other mobile devices. All three series phones feature a 6.76-inch curved OLED display with 2,772 x 1,344 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the software side of things, the phones run Honor's custom Magic UI 5.0 on top of Android 11.
Honor Magic 3 series will be available in China first, but the company has confirmed that the phones will make their global debut sometime later this year. The Magic 3 will start at €899, while the Magic 3 Pro is going to retail for €1,099. The Magic 3 Pro+ will be available in a single 12GB/512GB version for a whopping €1,499.
