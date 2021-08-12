Former Huawei sub-brand Honor today unveiled its first phones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. Besides class-leading performance, the new Honor 3 series phones also promise a revolutionary photography experience and a superior video experience than the best Android phones on the market.

The Honor Magic 3 Pro+ features a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP monochrome sensor, a 64MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope lens with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The Magic 3 Pro uses a similar setup, but with a slightly less impressive 13MP ultra-wide lens.

Honor's vanilla Magic 3 is equipped with a triple-lens camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP monochrome camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Honor's latest flagships are also the first IMAX ENHANCED smartphones. Thanks to Magic-Log and cinematic Level 3D LUT (Look Up Table) video capabilities, they can capture stunning videos with cinematic color tones.