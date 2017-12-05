The new flagship has a headphone jack, Huawei's latest processor and a big battery.

Honor today at a global launch event in London announced that its high-end V10 phone will be launching in Europe early in 2018 with a new name: Honor View 10. The phone was previously announced for the Chinese market in November, boasting top-tier specs.

The Honor View 10 is the brand's first Android Oreo phone, and its first with Huawei's new Kirin 970 processor, which enabled AI features in apps thanks to its Neural Processing Unit (NPU) — paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other key specs include a 5.99-inch 18:9 Full HD+ (2160x1080) display, all packed inside a premium glass and metal body.

A fresh take on the core specs of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

For imaging, there's a dual 16MP-plus-20MP rear camera setup with AI shooting technology similar to what we've seen in the Mate 10 Pro. Alongside that there's a 13MP selfie camera that also works for face unlock. Battery capacity is set at a healthy 3,750 mAh, and the new phone features a re-branded version of Huawei's SuperCharge tech, with 4.5A charging for faster, cooler refills. Unlike the Mate 10 Pro, Honor also keeps the increasingly rare 3.5mm headphone jack. And Honor has managed to fit its fingerprint scanner around the front of the phone, in the phone's slim bottom bezel.

While it's the first time the Honor "V" or "View" brand has been used in western Europe, it's not the first V-series phone to launch outside China. Earlier in the year, we got the Honor 8 Pro, which was a re-badged version of the Honor V9.

The Honor View 10 be available in blue and black colors in January, and will sell for €499 and £449 when it launches in Europe and the UK respectively. It'll also be coming to the United States and Russia, though no local pricing was given for those regions.