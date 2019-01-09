2018 was a year that we saw a lot of "affordable flagships" hit the scene. There were the usual offerings from OnePlus, a surprise hit with the Pocophone F1, and at the beginning of the year, the Honor View 10. The Honor View 10 brought a lot to the table, including a premium design, great cameras, fantastic battery life, and a lot more for only $499 in the U.S. Honor has some big shoes to fill if it wants to top what it kicked out with the View 10, but based on what we've seen so far from the all-new View 20, it's on the right path to doing just that. The latest Honor View 20 news January 7, 2019 — Honor View 20 now available in China, final design and specs unveiled

At CES 2019, Honor gave us a much more in-depth look at the View 20 following our early hands-on back in December. Now, we have our first look at the View 20's final design and a list of its official specs. The back of the Honor View 20 is made out of glass and is available in back, blue, and red colorways. As you can see in the above photo, Honor used a laser to etch in a "V" pattern on the back that changes its appearance based on how the light hits it. It's downright stunning and should really help the View 20 stand apart from all the other handsets coming out this year. As for some of the new specs that have been revealed, we're looking at three rear cameras, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and an impressive 4,000 mAh battery. The View 20 is available in China as of today and will be expanded to global markets on January 22.

December 10, 2018 — Here's an early first look at the brand-new Honor View 20 With 2018 on its way out the door, Huawei subbrand Honor decided to end things on a seriously impressive note by giving us an early look at the upcoming Honor View 20. The View 20 is the successor to the View 10, and while the View 10 was a really great mid-range handset, the View 20 looks to make big improvements in nearly every way. Right off the bat, the first thing you'll notice is the View 20's unique take on the notch. It features a small hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for the front-facing camera, leaving the rest of the display free of any obstructions. Also included is the powerful Kirin 980 processor, Android 9 Pie with the custom EMUI 9 interface, and Sony's IMX586 sensor. Honor's currently keeping a tight lip on the View 20's exact specs and final design, but we should look all about that soon. To learn more, check out the link below! Honor View 20 first look: All screen, no notch, 48MP camera

We need a bit more time to get to know the Honor View 20 before sharing our full review of the phone, but until then, we have an initial hands-on preview for you to check out. The Honor View 20 is a big upgrade over the already great View 10, delivering a nearly bezel-less screen with a unique hole-punch notch, a striking glass back with unique colors and reflections, and a promising triple camera combo on its back. As for the phone's guts, we're looking at a Kirin 980 processor, 4,000 mAh battery, Android 9.0, and more. Get the full lowdown here. 👇 Honor View 20 hands-on preview: Meet the first 2019 flagship Here are the specs The Honor View 20 is a flagship phone, and as such, it's outfitted with some awfully impressive specifications. Here's what it's packing:

Category Features Display 6.4-inch 19.25:9 LCD (Full HD+) Rear Cameras 48MP Sony IMX586, f/1.8 lens, 78 degree angle

3D TOF (time-of-flight) sensor Front Camera 25MP in-screen camera Processor Huawei Kirin 980 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Battery 4,000mAh, 4.5V/5A Super Charging Software Honor Magic UI, Android 9 Pie Colors Red, Blue, Black Water Resistance No IP Rating

It's a stunning phone to look at