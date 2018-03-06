These days, you can pick up a phone for around $500 that offers a feature-set similar to that of traditional flagships like the Galaxy Note 8 or the more recent Galaxy S9. Xiaomi has excelled at doing this over the years with its Mi flagships, and Honor has caught onto the trend as well. With the Honor View 10, you're getting a phone with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit, 18:9 display, dual rear cameras, and a 3750mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Mi Mix 2 is one of the most evocative phones available today, thanks to its ultra-thin bezels and ceramic chassis. With both devices available for around that $500 price point, it's time to find out which phone delivers the most bang for your buck.

Honor View 10 vs. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: Specs Category Honor View 10 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Operating System EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display 5.99-inch 18:9 IPS LCD 2160 x 1080

403ppi pixel density 5.99-inch 18:9 IPS LCD 2160 x 1080

Gorilla Glass 4

403ppi pixel density Chipset Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 with Neural Processing Unit

Four Cortex A73 cores at 2.44GHz

Four Cortex A53 cores at 1.80GHz

10nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Four Kryo 280 cores at 2.45GHz

Four Kryo 280 cores at 1.90GHz

10nm GPU Mali-G72 MP12 Adreno 540 RAM 4GB/6GB 6GB LPDDR4X (8GB LPDDR4X special edition) Storage 64/128GB 64GB/128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 (128GB special edition) Expandable Yes, microSD slot up to 256GB No Battery 3750mAh 3400mAh Charging USB-C

Fast charge 5V/4.5A USB-C

Quick Charge 3.0 (9V/2A) Water resistance No No Rear Camera 16MP + 20MP

2x lossless zoom

Dual LED flash, 4K 30 fps 12MP (Sony IMX 386) f/2.0, 1.25-micron pixels

4-axis OIS, two-tone flash, PDAF, 4K@30fps, 720p@120fps Front Camera 16MP 5MP Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, dual band, 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 4.2, NFC

USB 2.0, USB OTG Wi-Fi 802.11 ac MU MIMO, 2x2 MIMO LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou Security One-touch fingerprint sensor (front) One-touch fingerprint sensor (back) SIM Dual Nano SIM Dual Nano SIM Network LTE: Band 1/3/5/7/8/20/38/40/41 LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30/34/38/39/40/41 Dimensions 157 x 75 x 7mm 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7mm Weight 172g 185g Colors Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Beach Gold, Charm Red, Aurora Blue Black, White What the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 does better

When it comes to design, there are few phones that come close to the Mi Mix 2. The ceramic back coupled with the thin bezels up front make the device stand out, and Xiaomi's build quality and attention to detail is right up there with the best that Samsung has to offer. The first-gen Mi Mix featured a piezoelectric transceiver for making calls, but the Mi Mix 2 comes with a standard (and more user friendly) earpiece. Xiaomi carried out similar changes to the rest of the design as well — the Mi Mix 2 doesn't have the same screen-to-body ratio as its predecessor, but the 5.9-inch panel makes it more conducive to one-handed usage. The Mi Mix 2 has a gorgeous ceramic body with razor-thin bezels at the front and global LTE bands. Under the hood, the Mi Mix 2 is running the Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 6GB of RAM, which makes it one of the fastest phones in the market today. There isn't much to separate the Mi Mix 2 from the Honor View 10 when it comes to raw hardware, as the latter is powered by Huawei's Kirin 970, its latest and greatest mobile SoC. But one area where the Mi Mix 2 wins out is LTE connectivity. Although the phone isn't officially sold in most Western markets, it comes with global LTE bands (over 40 in total). That means you'll be able to use the Mi Mix 2 on most carriers around the world without any problems, and that's a big deal. See at GearBest What the Honor View 10 does better