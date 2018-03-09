Okay, this is a weird comparison, I know, but hear me out. The Honor View 10 stood toe-to-toe against the OnePlus 5T as one of the best "budget flagships" you can buy, with great dual cameras, sturdy build quality, and a compellingly low price in the range of $500. On the other hand, the Galaxy S9 is the new hotness around, packing every feature under the sun into a package so beautiful and well-machined that you almost don't want to put it down. But with a starting price of $719.99, just how much more are you really getting for the $200+ premium over the View 10? What the Honor View 10 does better

It's pretty obvious that the cheaper phone of the two will come with some compromises, but the View 10 still offers a ton of bang for your buck. You get the modern design we've come to expect of a 2018 flagship, complete with slim bezels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. That modernization doesn't mean Honor has completely thrown out old trends, though — it still has a headphone jack! You don't have to spend over $700 to get a premium smartphone. Despite a relatively low price, you still get the very best processor Huawei has to offer — the Kirin 970, complete with the same AI enhancements found on the more expensive Mate 10 Pro. In addition, the View 10 is backed by an impressive 6GB of RAM, and you probably won't run out of space, given the 128GB of internal storage and microSD slot for expandability. Per usual, the biggest differentiator between phones is the software, and the View 10's software definitely isn't for everyone. It's still Android Oreo, which is great news, but the EMUI overlay is a far cry from stock Android, with plenty of OEM customizations throughout the interface. The same can be said of The Artist Formerly Known As TouchWiz residing on the S9, but EMUI just feels … less useful, with more redundant apps that offer little extra functionality. One area where the View 10 easily bests the Galaxy S9 is battery life, where its massive 3750mAh — combined with power-efficient software — far outlasts the S9's measly 3000mAh cell (and even outmatches the larger 3500mAh battery in the S9+). What the Galaxy S9 does better