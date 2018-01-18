The update is rolling out now and should reach everyone by January 24.

The Honor View 10 is an incredible phone, and in case you missed Hayato's full review, you should absolutely check it out. The View 10 packs a serious punch for its price of just £449, and a new software update that's now rolling out to the phone makes it even better.

One of the biggest things this update brings is a new face unlock feature. As you'd expect, this enables the View 10 to be unlocked by just looking at it. It's something that we've seen in a lot of phones since the iPhone X, but where the View 10 goes a step further is by mimicking Apple even more with a smart notification setting that only reveals notification info on your lock screen once it recognizes your face.

The View 10 can also automatically rotate its screen based on the orientation of your face, you can choose to have the display turn on every time the phone's picked up, and the screen will now stay on as long as you're looking at it.

Last but not least, Honor has also added the latest January 2018 security patch and protection against the Meltdown vulnerability.

Honor is rolling out the View 10's update in batches, and it should be available to everyone by January 24.

