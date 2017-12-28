The Honor View 10 has a packed spec sheet without flagship pricing.

If you're looking for a phone to compete with the $500 OnePlus 5T, the Honor View 10 (also known as the Honor V10 in parts of the world) is a good alternative. It's got the latest specs from Huawei — it's basically a Huawei Mate 10 Pro in all but appearance — along with its AI benefits at a price lower than we're used to seeing in this category.

Category Specification
Operating System EMUI 8 / Android 8
Processor Huawei Kirin 970
10nm, 4X Cortex-A73 + 4X Cortex-A53, ARM Mali G72-MP12 GPU, Neural Processing Unit (NPU)
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Display 5.99 inches
2160x1080
428 ppi, 2:1 aspect ratio
Main Cameras 16MP RGB sensor
20MP monochrome sensor
f/1.8 (both)
Front Camera 13MP
Connectivity Wifi a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5GHz
Bluetooth 4.2
Fingerprint
USB Type-C supporting USB-OTG
SIM Card Dual nano SIM
nano SIM + microSD
Frequency bands 4G LTE: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20
3G UMTS: B1/B2/B5/B8
GSM/EDGE: B2/B3/B5/B8
Battery 3750mAh, 5V/4.5A fast charging
Dimensions 157 x 75 x 7 mm
Weight 172 grams
Colors Navy Blue, Midnight Black, Beach Gold, Aurora Blue, Charm Red
Price €499 or £449