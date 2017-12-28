The Honor View 10 has a packed spec sheet without flagship pricing.

If you're looking for a phone to compete with the $500 OnePlus 5T, the Honor View 10 (also known as the Honor V10 in parts of the world) is a good alternative. It's got the latest specs from Huawei — it's basically a Huawei Mate 10 Pro in all but appearance — along with its AI benefits at a price lower than we're used to seeing in this category.