The Honor View 10 has a packed spec sheet without flagship pricing.
If you're looking for a phone to compete with the $500 OnePlus 5T, the Honor View 10 (also known as the Honor V10 in parts of the world) is a good alternative. It's got the latest specs from Huawei — it's basically a Huawei Mate 10 Pro in all but appearance — along with its AI benefits at a price lower than we're used to seeing in this category.
|Category
|Specification
|Operating System
|EMUI 8 / Android 8
|Processor
|Huawei Kirin 970
10nm, 4X Cortex-A73 + 4X Cortex-A53, ARM Mali G72-MP12 GPU, Neural Processing Unit (NPU)
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Display
|5.99 inches
2160x1080
428 ppi, 2:1 aspect ratio
|Main Cameras
|16MP RGB sensor
20MP monochrome sensor
f/1.8 (both)
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|Wifi a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5GHz
Bluetooth 4.2
Fingerprint
USB Type-C supporting USB-OTG
|SIM Card
|Dual nano SIM
nano SIM + microSD
|Frequency bands
|4G LTE: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20
3G UMTS: B1/B2/B5/B8
GSM/EDGE: B2/B3/B5/B8
|Battery
|3750mAh, 5V/4.5A fast charging
|Dimensions
|157 x 75 x 7 mm
|Weight
|172 grams
|Colors
|Navy Blue, Midnight Black, Beach Gold, Aurora Blue, Charm Red
|Price
|€499 or £449
