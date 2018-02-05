The Honor View 10 is one of our favorite affordable Android flagships right now, and it's just recently gotten a new update that makes it even more competitive.

It's all about new ways to interact with your phone using your face. The new update adds the promised face unlock feature, which rivals the OnePlus 5T in speed and accuracy. Notifications on the lock screen can be hidden until the phone recognizes your face and unlocks. And there are new ways to leverage face recognition in day-to-day use — like smart rotate, which keeps your phone's rotation tied to that of your face.

Check out the video above for rundown of all the Honor View 10's face recognition features in this latest software update.