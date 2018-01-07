The first AI-centric smartphone from Huawei's more affordable brand will cost about $460 U.S.

Honor — the affordable offshoot of Chinese manufacturer Huawei — tonight at CES announced that the new Honor View 10 will see international release starting January 8 in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Honor previously announced U.S. availability back in December, but we don't have details just yet.

The View 10, as you'll recall, is the global version of the Honor V10 that launched in China. It's Honor's first phone to launch with Android 8.0 Oreo and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 970 processor — the first with built-in AI via a Neural Processing Unit. On top of that, it's got 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, all pushing a 5.99-inch display at 2160x1080 resolution.

Honor also announced that the venerable Honor 7X will get a limited edition launch in red. Only 20,000 units will be available, and you'll have to snag them in either United States, Russia, India, or Western Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain). Honor also says the first 100 people to purchase the red model in each of those countries will get red co-branded Honor-Monster AM15 headphones as a special gift.