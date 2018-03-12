We've written quite a lot about the Honor View 10, but nearly every article ends with the same frustrating conclusion: this would be a great phone to buy … if you could. Since its announcement in December of last year, the View 10 has been continually pushed back and out of the spotlight, but months later we finally have an official release date — and U.S. pricing.

Shipping out on March 23, the unlocked Honor View 10 is up for pre-order now, available in blue or black for $499. It comes with a clear silicone case, as well as Huawei's AM116 3.5mm headphones — a $19.99 value.