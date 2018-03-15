Honor's new flagship phone is equipped with a cutting-edge AI processor, the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970, along with 18:9 Honor FullView display, dual-lens cameras, and 6GB of RAM and 128 GB storage at a compelling price of $499. Everything from photography to facial recognition to power management is AI-enhanced. From build quality to battery life and performance, the Honor View10 leaves little to be desired.

We're fans, and we know you will be too once you give this phone a spin. And what better way to do that then by winning this giveaway!? Let's get to the details!

THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will receive an Honor View10 in navy blue!

THE GIVEAWAY: Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider, so be sure to check that before you enter. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open through March 31, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Win an Honor V10 in this St. Patrick's Day giveaway!