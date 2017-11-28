Available in China starting December 5 with expanded availability coming soon.
Huawei's Honor sub-brand has been consistently kicking out powerful phones with affordable price tags, and the latest in this series is the newly announced Honor V10. The V10 was recently announced at an event in China, and although worldwide availability has yet to be disclosed, there's a lot to like here.
For starters, the V10 follows suit with a lot of 2017 flagships by slimming down its bezels and adopting an 18:9 "FullView" display. That display comes with a resolution of 1080 x 2160, and it still retains enough of a bottom chin to squeeze in a front-facing fingerprint scanner.
Powering Honor's latest is the Kirin 970 processor, and you'll have the option to get the phone with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM (as well as the option to expand storage up to as much as 256GB). Android 8.0 Oreo is running on the V10 out of the box, and as you'd expect with an Honor phone, EMUI 8.0 is layered on top of it.
Other specifications include a dual 16MP and 20MP rear camera setup with Huawei's AI tech that was recently introduced in the Mate 10 Pro, 13MP front-facing shooter, a 3,750 mAh battery, and Honor also keeps the fan-favorite 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Honor V10 will be available for purchase in China starting December 5 in gold, blue, black, and red for just CNY 2,699 (about $409 USD).
Reader comments
That's a lot of phone for $409. I wonder if the camera is decent...
*cameras
I guess LG doesn't own the trademark for V10 on a phone? Or is this the typical Chinese business practices at work?
That is probably one of the reasons it won't be marketed in the U.S.
Now that bezels are going away, we need more dimensions. Screen size used to tell us how big the actual form factor was but now that line is skewed. We need form factor dimensions. Some 5.5" phones now might be as big as yesteryear's 5" phone and that works for me.
My LG V10 isn't happy about this..
Please bring this stateside.
The phone will probably be known as Honor 9 Pro in the rest of the world. Just like we saw with the Honor 8 Pro.
Any info on US band support?