Huawei's Honor sub-brand has been consistently kicking out powerful phones with affordable price tags, and the latest in this series is the newly announced Honor V10. The V10 was recently announced at an event in China, and although worldwide availability has yet to be disclosed, there's a lot to like here.

For starters, the V10 follows suit with a lot of 2017 flagships by slimming down its bezels and adopting an 18:9 "FullView" display. That display comes with a resolution of 1080 x 2160, and it still retains enough of a bottom chin to squeeze in a front-facing fingerprint scanner.

Powering Honor's latest is the Kirin 970 processor, and you'll have the option to get the phone with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM (as well as the option to expand storage up to as much as 256GB). Android 8.0 Oreo is running on the V10 out of the box, and as you'd expect with an Honor phone, EMUI 8.0 is layered on top of it.

Other specifications include a dual 16MP and 20MP rear camera setup with Huawei's AI tech that was recently introduced in the Mate 10 Pro, 13MP front-facing shooter, a 3,750 mAh battery, and Honor also keeps the fan-favorite 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Honor V10 will be available for purchase in China starting December 5 in gold, blue, black, and red for just CNY 2,699 (about $409 USD).

