When it comes to high-quality, budget Android phones, one of the brands we often recommend is Honor. The company's last few U.S. handsets have been top-notch, and while their retail prices are already competitive, you can now save even more as part of the Summer Sun promotion.

Now through July 31, the official Honor Store is offering discounts on the Honor View 10, 7X, and 6X.

Honor View 10 — $429 w/ $70 off coupon code (normally $499)

Honor 7X — $169.99 w/ $20 off coupon code (normally $199.99)

Honor 6X — $129.99 w/ $50 off coupon code (normally $179.99)

In order to get those coupon codes, you'll need to head to Honor's website and register for an account if you don't already have one. Once you do, click/tap the button below and buy whichever phone you'd like!

See at Honor