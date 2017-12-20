Honor is targeting Latin American millennials.

We've already seen some of Honor's 2018 lineup, including the Honor 7X and View 10. Today, Honor has released a press release confirming plans to expand that selection to Latin America in the coming year.

As per usual, Honor is targeting younger audiences with its expansion to Latin America, claiming to offer phones for "cost-conscious yet uncompromising Internet-minded millennials." Whether or not you fit that label, the Honor 7X certainly is a good value for just $200 in the U.S. In particular, Honor is emphasizing its focus on video streaming, gaming, social media, and long battery life for its devices.

At the center of Honor's overall strategy is a focus on leading the value-driven market by delivering the best product quality and technology innovation at unconventional prices, and this commitment will not be any different with our customers in Latin America. — Zack Zhang, Vice President of Honor USA

It's unclear if the View 10 will be coming to Latin America, but at the very least Latin American consumers can expect to see the Honor 7X in store shelves soon.

Honor 7X review: The new budget champion