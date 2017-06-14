Be an active part of the Honor/Huawei community and earn some great prizes for your participation!

Some prizes are really hard to win — ever tried to win one of those arcade claw games? — and others are mercifully easy. This year, Huawei and Honor want to make it super easy to win a great set of prizes just for participating in the Android Central community!

How to win great prizes

Here's how it works: each month, we're going to select three winners from the Android Central community based on engagement with the Huawei / Honor forums. Doesn't matter if it's the Honor 8 or Huawei Mate 9 — if you're active in the community, you're entered to win.

The person with the most interaction wins the grand prize each month and the next two will receive runner-up prizes.

What do we mean by interaction? Post a lot! Start new threads! Reply to other people in a helpful and honest way. Be a vital member of the community!

A few things to keep in mind:

Spamming the forums with low-quality posts will result in immediate disqualification from the program. You have to participate because you love Huawei/Honor!

It doesn't matter which Huawei or Honor forums you're active in, as long as you're active!

Winners are immediately eligible again the following month. As long as you're engaged, you can win!

We'll have prizes from June through November. This is a long-term program!

Unfortunately, the program is for U.S. participants only. Sorry!

So what prizes can you win?

Thanks for asking!

List of prizes by month:

June: 1x Huawei MediaPad M3; 2x Honor Band Z

July: 1x Honor 6X; 2x Honor Band Z

August: 1x Huawei MediaPad M3; 2x Honor Band Z

September: 1x Huawei Watch 2; 2x Honor Band Z

October: 1x Honor 6x; 2x Honor Band Z

November: 1x Huawei Mate 9; 2x Honor Band Z

December: 1x Huawei Watch 2; 2x Honor Band Z

The Huawei MediaPad M3 is a great all-rounded tablet with amazing build quality. The Honor 6X is a fantastic mid-range smartphone with a metal build and a dual camera setup. The Huawei Watch 2 is a rugged, powerful Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch with GPS and all-day battery. The Honor Band Z is a terrific little fitness tracker. And the Huawei Mate 9 is one of the best big phones you can buy! Altogether these are some of the best devices on the market, and they can be yours — free.

Ready to start?

Jump into the Huawei or Honor forums and show 'em what you got! We'll contact the winners through the email in your forum profile, so make sure it's up to date!