New wearable does fitness tracking on the cheap, as Honor announces partnership with Monster.

Alongside today's Honor 9 launch, Huawei's online brand has unveiled three new accessories targeted at its audience of so-called "digital natives." The first is the Honor Band 3, a cheap, lightweight fitness band that comes in three colors, with a 0.19-inch PMOLED display. The Band 3 works with Android 4.4 KitKat and up smartphones, and iPhones running iOS 8.0 and up, and features a 3-axis accelerometer and PPG cardio tachometer.

It's good for use underwater, with 5 ATM water resistance, and features sleep tracking through Huawei's TruSleep tech, built with data from the Center for Dynamical Biomarkers at Harvard Medical School. Battery life is ranked at 30 days from the 105mAh internal battery, and the band will sell for £59.99 in the UK.

Next up are the Honor Monster Earphones, developed through Honor's new partnership with the headphone giant. The goal is to produce crisp, lifelike 3D sound, and the two companies have brought Pure Monster Sound and Huawei's Super Wide Sound (SWS) technology to the new cans. Other features include sound compensation and enhancement, and master tone tuning — along with a Hi-Fi mic for clear calls, and volume controls.

They Honor Monster earphones will go on sale for £44.99 with three sizes of earplugs, and color options including Dark Blue, Pearl White and Red with Black.

Honor is also getting into the Bluetooth audio game with the new Honor Sport earphones. Retailing for £59.99, these earphones are available in black, red and blue, boasting up to eleven hours of playback from their 137mAh battery. They're also rated IPX5 for sweat resistance, ensuring they'll hold up to intense workouts — if not a dunk in the pool.

