There's something really satisfying about tracking your progress while you're working out, and the Honor Band 3 is perfect for doing just that. Whether you prefer to swim, run, or participate in a different form of exercise, the Band 3 has you covered. It even tracks your sleep, has Caller ID and call rejection features, as well as notification vibrations for Facebook, Twitter, messages, emails, calendar alerts, and more. You can even set the smart alarm clock's vibrations to wake you up without disturbing others.

If you're like a lot of people the new year brings new resolutions to up your fitness game and hit some big goals, and we're here to help you do just that when you win an Honor Band 3 in this giveaway! Keep reading for the details and to get entered.

THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will receive an Honor Band 3 in black!

THE GIVEAWAY: Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open until January 31, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Enter to win an Honor Band 3 at Android Central!