Honor is one of the fastest growing brands in India, recording a growth of over 300% from last year. The brand is now looking to build on that momentum with the Honor 9N, the latest launch in the budget segment.

On the hardware side of things, the Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 panel, HiSilicon's Kirin 659 chipset, 13MP + 2MP dual cameras at the back, 16MP front shooter, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3000mAh battery.

The Honor 9N shares a lot of elements with the Honor 10 , including a 14-layer coating etched underneath the glass panel. It's not quite as crazy as the Honor 10's Phantom Blue, but the Honor 9N is available in interesting color options of its own — notably the Robin Egg Blue.

Honor is also touting face unlock as a differentiator, and you'll be able to hide the notification contents behind the feature. Like the Honor 10, there's a cutout at the top.

The Honor 9N runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and there's a gaming mode along with India-focused customizations that include a bike mode that mutes notifications automatically, and Paytm integration.

Honor is going to sell three variants of the Honor 9N in the country: a base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for ₹11,999 ($175), a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for ₹13,999 ($200), and a model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of memory for ₹17,999 ($260).

If you're interested, the Honor 9N will go up for sale from July 31.