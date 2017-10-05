Honor 9i is the world's first phone with four cameras.

Honor's latest phone in India comes with four cameras in total — two at the front, and two at the back. The phone itself looks quite good, with Honor switching to an 18:9 FullView panel with minimal bezels and an 83% screen-to-body ratio.

The 5.9-inch FHD+ screen has a resolution of 2160 x 1080, and the phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 chipset with four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four A53 cores at 1.7GHz. You also get 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, a microSD slot, 4G with VoLTE, and a 3340mAh battery. On the software front, the Honor 9i is running EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Now onto those cameras: the phone has a 16MP primary camera at the back that's augmented by a 2MP shooter, which creates a depth of field effect. As is to be expected from a dual camera, you get Portrait Mode with the ability to adjust the focus area after shooting the image. Up front, there's a 13MP camera that's similarly joined by a 2MP secondary shooter.

It'll be interesting to see how the dual cameras fare on the Honor 9i, considering they didn't much on the Honor 6X. If you're interested, the Honor 9i will be going up for sale exclusively on Flipkart starting October 14 for ₹17,999.

