Honor's latest phone has specs broadly in line with the Huawei P10.

The Honor 9 is upon us, once again bringing top-tier performance and design to a more affordable price point — in the UK, just £379. When it comes to specs, you're mostly looking at Huawei P10-level innards, with one or two exceptions.

That means you get Huawei's high-end Kirin 960 octa-core processor, with 4 or 6GB of RAM depending on where you buy, and an ample 64GB of storage. And there's a capable dual camera setup around the back — 12MP plus 20MP, with laser autofocus.

The top-level differences between the P10 and Honor 9: No OIS in the RGB sensor of the main camera, no Super Charging support — instead just regular 9V/2A quick charge — and fewer radio bands, meaning the European Honor 9 doesn't have band coverage for U.S. LTE. (Sorry, importers!)

In any case, here's your complete Honor 9 spec sheet. For more on Honor's latest phone, check out our hands-on preview!

Category Specification
Operating System EMUI 5.1 / Android 7.0
Processor Kirin 960 octa-core, 4x 2.4GHz + 4x 1.8GHz
RAM 4GB (6GB in some mainland European countries)
Storage 64GB
Display 2.5D glass front
5.15-inch 1920x1080 - 428 ppi
Main Cameras 12MP RGB + 20MP monochrome, f/2.2
Front Camera 8MP
Connectivity Wifi a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5GHz
Bluetooth 4.2
Fingerprint
USB Type-C supporting USB-OTG
SIM Card Dual nano SIM or nano SIM + microSD
Frequency bands 4G LTE: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20
3G UMTS: B1/B2/B5/B8
GSM/EDGE: B2/B3/B5/B8
Battery 3,200mAh, 9V/2A quick charging
Dimensions 147.3 x 70.9 x 7.45 mm
Weight 155 grams
Colors Glacier Grey / Sapphire Blue / Midnight Black

Honor 9