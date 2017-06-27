Honor's latest phone has specs broadly in line with the Huawei P10.
The Honor 9 is upon us, once again bringing top-tier performance and design to a more affordable price point — in the UK, just £379. When it comes to specs, you're mostly looking at Huawei P10-level innards, with one or two exceptions.
That means you get Huawei's high-end Kirin 960 octa-core processor, with 4 or 6GB of RAM depending on where you buy, and an ample 64GB of storage. And there's a capable dual camera setup around the back — 12MP plus 20MP, with laser autofocus.
The top-level differences between the P10 and Honor 9: No OIS in the RGB sensor of the main camera, no Super Charging support — instead just regular 9V/2A quick charge — and fewer radio bands, meaning the European Honor 9 doesn't have band coverage for U.S. LTE. (Sorry, importers!)
In any case, here's your complete Honor 9 spec sheet. For more on Honor's latest phone, check out our hands-on preview!
|Category
|Specification
|Operating System
|EMUI 5.1 / Android 7.0
|Processor
|Kirin 960 octa-core, 4x 2.4GHz + 4x 1.8GHz
|RAM
|4GB (6GB in some mainland European countries)
|Storage
|64GB
|Display
|2.5D glass front
5.15-inch 1920x1080 - 428 ppi
|Main Cameras
|12MP RGB + 20MP monochrome, f/2.2
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wifi a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5GHz
Bluetooth 4.2
Fingerprint
USB Type-C supporting USB-OTG
|SIM Card
|Dual nano SIM or nano SIM + microSD
|Frequency bands
|4G LTE: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20
3G UMTS: B1/B2/B5/B8
GSM/EDGE: B2/B3/B5/B8
|Battery
|3,200mAh, 9V/2A quick charging
|Dimensions
|147.3 x 70.9 x 7.45 mm
|Weight
|155 grams
|Colors
|Glacier Grey / Sapphire Blue / Midnight Black
