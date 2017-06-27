Honor's latest phone has specs broadly in line with the Huawei P10.

The Honor 9 is upon us, once again bringing top-tier performance and design to a more affordable price point — in the UK, just £379. When it comes to specs, you're mostly looking at Huawei P10-level innards, with one or two exceptions.

That means you get Huawei's high-end Kirin 960 octa-core processor, with 4 or 6GB of RAM depending on where you buy, and an ample 64GB of storage. And there's a capable dual camera setup around the back — 12MP plus 20MP, with laser autofocus.

The top-level differences between the P10 and Honor 9: No OIS in the RGB sensor of the main camera, no Super Charging support — instead just regular 9V/2A quick charge — and fewer radio bands, meaning the European Honor 9 doesn't have band coverage for U.S. LTE. (Sorry, importers!)

In any case, here's your complete Honor 9 spec sheet.