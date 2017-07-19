Honor 9 Premium is available in select markets in Europe for €499.

Honor is rolling out an upgraded version of the Honor 9 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage in select markets in Europe. The phone is called the Honor 9 Premium, and it is retailing for €499. There's also a variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage that is available for €450.

First spotted by WinFuture, the Honor 9 Premium is now up for pre-order on Three Italy and Switzerland's Digitec. Both models sport 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and we're yet to see the variant with 128GB storage go up for sale.

The Honor 9 is one of the best phones in the mid-range segment, offering a 5.15-inch Full HD display, Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset, 12MP RGB camera at the back augmented by a 20MP secondary monochrome shooter, 8MP front shooter, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3200mAh battery. The phone runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

There's no word on availability in other markets, but we should know more in the coming weeks.