The Honor 9 Lite offers some impressive features at an affordable price.

Huawei has unveiled the Honor 9 Lite, the latest of its "Lite" series of phones, with a focus on photography at a low price point. Delivering a sleek, premium design in a budget package, the handset packs impressive features for the price, including an 18:9 full HD display, dual rear and front-facing cameras, and a premium glass finish.

The Honor 9 Lite is powered by the company's own Kirin 659 chipset and 3GB RAM, with 32GB of internal storage. This powers the device's 18:9 full HD edge-to-edge display, coming in at 5.65 inches. Dual rear and front-facing cameras are also onboard, at 13 MP and 2 MP respectively, with software improvements that follow. Other highlights include a 3,000 mAh battery, a rear fingerprint reader and Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0.

The Honor 9 Lite comes with a premium finish, sporting a "mirror-like" glass design rivaling higher-end phones. This finish will be offered in Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, and Glacier Gray options.

The Honor 9 Lite starts at £199, available on February 9, 2018. The device will be available across various leading retailers, including Amazon, Argos, and Very.