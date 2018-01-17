Pricing starts at just 10,999 INR.

In late December, the Honor 9 Lite was unveiled as an updated version of the Honor 9 that was released last summer. The phone was first launched in China, but now it's expanding to India as an excellent budget option for those that want a quality phone without spending too much cash.

Nothing about the Honor 9 Lite has changed since we talked about it last December, and that's a good thing. There's a 5.65-inch 2160 x 1080 display on the front with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and like a lot of phones coming out right now, it has very slim bezels. A fingerprint sensor can be found on the back, and above it are two rear cameras consisting of a primary 13MP sensor and a secondary 2MP one.

The Kirin 659 is powering the Honor 9 Lite, and this is accompanied by a 3,000 mAh battery, expandable storage up to 256GB, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

India will get two versions of the phone, including a 32GB storage/3GB RAM variant for 10,999 INR (about $172 USD) and a slightly more powerful one with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM for 14,999 INR ($235 USD).

If you're interested, you'll be able to purchase the Honor 9 Lite from Honor's website starting January 21.

