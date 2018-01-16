Honor is blaming "hardware and software limitations" for Oreo's no-show.
The Honor 8 was a truly fantastic mid-range handset when it launched in August of 2016, and following the update to Android Nougat in February of last year, it was made even better. We were crossing our fingers for Oreo to come to the phone in the near future, but those dreams have now been crushed.
Honor's Twitter account in India recently replied to a user asking about Oreo for the Honor 8, and this was the response:
we can understand your concern. However, we regret to inform you that Honor 8 is not compatible for Android Oreo update due to hardware and software limitations. We always work for our customers and we are really glad to have you as an Honor customer. Inconvenience is regretted.— Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 15, 2018
Honor sites that "hardware and software limitations" are preventing Oreo from arriving on the Honor 8, but that doesn't seem like a valid argument in my book. The Honor 8 is powered by a more than capable Kirin 950 processor and 4GB of RAM, so I'd be interested in getting more specifics about what sort of "limitations" the company is faced with.
It is mentioned in another tweet that the Honor 8 will continue to receive security patches "when needed", but even so, I don't imagine many people will be happy with this news.
Shame, shame. Amazing device, excellent camera, very good battery. Still my daily driver.
Didn't Huawei say they would update their devices for at least 2 years? Unless that didn't apply to Honor.
Not only did they promise 2 years of version updates, but they guaranteed at least quarterly "significant updates" for 2 years. That never happened by a long shot. Corporations always bite off more than they can chew. But since people never know whether the corp is lying until after they've already purchased the phone, there is no tangible consequence for their lies. So they'll keep making them.
Yea Honor 8 Lite and Honor 8 Pro were both updated. I'm guessing something with Honor 8 was just doomed. Maybe its that fingerprint sensor button which is amazingly useful.
C'est la vie.
I really cannot fathom why any handset maker wouldn't provide updates for devices, simply because they're over a year old. I bought the HTC Desire 825 and then became aware that HTC weren't going to update it to Nougat and beyond.
Nokia / HMD seem to be the only company who are actively engaged with their users and are willing to provide decent, stable updates to their devices.
Follow the money.
Throwing a team of software engineers at a problem with a CPU nobody else uses is a cost.
The company would rather direct resources into their next product to sell consumers.
Of course, choosing to not deliver on the promised updates of older devices may harm future sales. A generally less informed, typical consumer (you are atypical if you are reading this) wouldn't care... While a decent phone, it's appeal is price.... Ie. A few strong specs at a lower price, but no long term update schedule is the tradeoff.
That's a fair point, but remember that the Honor 8's CPU is made in house...so they are just making excuses imo.
There's no profit or even revenue in providing FREE updates to old phones. Companies only make revenue selling you a new phone. Unfortunately, it appears we're entering a new business paradigm the requirements to stay in business, things can't be given away free. Nokia may update free now, but how long will they be able to maintain this model in the Android business environment?
Well, that decided what ever I will change out my Honor 8 to an Honor V10. No more phones from such a company.
Yeah this is bothersome. My Honor 8 has been my daily driver for over a year now and I was waiting until February to get the Huawei Mate 10 Pro...
But, l'll be honest, this makes me question making such a big purchase, if they aren't going to keep their word and update for 2 years.
I wouldn't get anything from hueawi/honor since the us government is currently trying to get all us based businesses to stop working with them asap. They have been spying on US for years...this is just the tip if the iceberg...
It is great that we may continue to get security patches; but the whole "when needed" clause gives me concern. It sounds like they're just saying that to throw us a bone, so to speak; but they're not being specific enough to give this compensation any weight. I guess we'll have to wait and see what happens.
My wife has this phone and it's a snappy little bugger. I wish more OEMS would include IR blasters on their phones. I'm not sure how much they cost to install, or how much space they phisically take in a device or if they've found the avg consumer doesn't understand them, but I grab my wife's phone Everytime I want to change the channel on our little tv in our kitchen. Really cool feature (for me at least)
And it isn't like the SoC is from another company. Huawei makes their own SoC for this thing, so what hardware limitation could they be having?
Well that was the only thing holding me back from a pixel. I love my Honor 8 and the button inside the fingerprint sensor is the best thing since deepfried twinkies. But I can't use it with VR since the nougat update b0rked the gyros and now they've just kicked it to the curb for any further updates so I do believe it is time.
Such a shame for a really good device. I thought the spec sheet was the same as the Huawei P9 which is supposed to be getting Oreo.. Oh well!