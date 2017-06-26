Honor's flagship phone is landing in India on July 6.

The beastly Honor 8 Pro will be making its debut in India on July 6. The phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon India, and while there's no information on how much it'll cost, it is likely to be north of ₹40,000 if the UK pricing is any indication.

The Honor 8 Pro features a 5.7-inch QHD screen, and is powered by the Huawei Kirin 960 — which has four 2.4GHz Cortex A73 cores and four 1.8GHz Cortex A53 cores. It is available with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and has 64GB of storage along with a microSD slot. There are two 12MP cameras at the back, with a monochrome sensor aiding the primary RGB shooter, and a fingerprint sensor sits below the camera array. Other details include an 8MP front shooter, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, and a 4000mAh battery.

Huawei's previous offerings in the country — the Honor 8 and Huawei P9 — have largely failed to take off because of unrealistic pricing and delayed launches, but with the Honor 8 Pro, the manufacturer has a chance to turn things around. We'll know more about Huawei's upcoming phone next week, but if you're interested, head to the link below to register your interest in the Honor 8 Pro.

