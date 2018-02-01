Available first for users in the UK.

One of the leaders for mid-range Android phones is Honor, and while the company's latest devices include the Honor View 10 and Honor 7X, two of its older handsets – the Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 – are now getting welcome upgrades to Android Oreo.

With Oreo, you'll find your standard array of goodies, such as picture-in-picture, snappier boot times, faster performance, notification dots, and plenty more. On top of this, Honor is also improving its Smart Tips feature to provide better recommendations about how to get the most of your phone.

You'll also find that the Settings page now only has 11 options to choose from instead of the daunting 28, and there's also 60 new emojis to check out with Oreo's new style for them.

Oreo is first coming to the Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 in the United Kingdom, but it's expected that the update will expand to other countries soon after.

If you own either of the two phones, what are you looking forward to the most in Oreo?

