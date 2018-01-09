The face unlock clones keep coming.

Since the launch of the iPhone X, it seems like everyone and their cousin wants to try their hand at facial recognition. OnePlus first launched its Face Unlock feature on the 5T before rolling it out to the 5, Asus announced its take on this with the ZenFone Max Plus, and now Honor will be releasing its own facial unlocking system on the 7X.

Honor says face unlock will come to the 7X "beginning in Q1 of 2018", and this will happen thanks to a future software update. Honor hasn't dived into specifics of how its face unlock system will work, but seeing as how there aren't special sensors like on the iPhone X, it'll likely work similarly to what we've seen so far with the OnePlus 5T.

The Honor 7X already offers way more phone than one would expect at the $199 price point, and while face unlock might not be a necessity, we certainly aren't complaining that it's making its way to such an affordable handset.

