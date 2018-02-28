When you think of budget phones, Motorola is probably the first name that comes to mind, but there are two other companies you should be paying attention to. Honor and Nokia have been making great affordable phones for a while now, and the Honor 7X and Nokia 6 are perfect examples. Sitting in the range of $200, both phones offer a lot of bang for your buck, with attractive designs and different software experiences — but that just raises the question, which one is right for you? What the Honor 7X does better

The Honor 7X is the new kid on the block, with a slick all-metal unibody design and an 18:9 display. It's certainly the more modern-looking of the two phones, and it's been outfitted with newer, more powerful specs. The Honor 7X packs a faster processor and a design more fitting of 2018. While the RAM configuration is the same on both phones, at 3 to 4GB depending on the particular model, the Honor 7X features a Kirin 659 processor, which easily outpaces the Snapdragon 430 found in the Nokia 6. The result is noticeably faster performance; where we found the Nokia 6 sluggish, the Honor 7X rarely trips up outside of graphics-intensive games. The Honor 7X wins out yet again in camera performance. Not only does its camera outperform that of the Nokia 6 ... but there are two of them. Well, okay, the second sensor is only 2MP and serves to measure depth for portrait mode shots, but the Honor 7X has still been a better overall shooter in our testing. One area you'll want to be wary of is the Honor 7X's software. EMUI is a fairly polarizing software experience that, while not necessarily bad, is considerably different from the versions of Android that most people are familiar with. It's improved in recent years with EMUI 8, but the Honor 7X is still running the older version 5.1. If you're looking for latest, greatest software experience ... this just isn't it. What the Nokia 6 does better