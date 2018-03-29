Huawei hasn't exactly been having the best year so far. Back in January, the company saw AT&T back out of a deal to sell its phones in the U.S., and more recently Best Buy pulled a similar move. But the company is nothing if not resilient, and has put out yet another phone directed at the U.S. market in the form of the Mate SE — a $250 aluminum phone with an 18:9 display and dual cameras. If that sounds familiar, that's because Huawei's subsidiary brand Honor already released a nearly identical phone back in December, the Honor 7X. For $200, it's one of the best bang-for-your-buck values around, but Huawei's new Mate SE complicates things a bit. What's the difference? And which one should you buy? The reigning budget champ Honor 7X

Even four months after its release, it's hard to beat the value of the Honor 7X. For $200, you get an aluminum unibody chassis with dual cameras and a rear fingerprint sensor. There's an 18:9 Full HD+ (2160x1080) display up front that brings a modern look and feel to the phone, and it's even dual SIM-compatible. Inside is a respectable Kirin 659 chipset — it's a rough equivalent to Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 630, and while not blazingly fast it's enough to power the Honor 7X through most tasks. Along with the processor, you get 3GB of RAM in the U.S. variant, and 32GB of onboard storage (expandable via microSD). The budget champion is made even better with its recent Oreo beta. Even at launch, the Honor 7X felt a bit long in the tooth on the software side. It shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.1, which left out a number of improvements from newer software iterations that already existed on Honor's other products (namely, the Honor View 10). Thankfully, we're already seeing Honor make efforts towards improving its software front, with a beta version of Android Oreo available for users in certain markets brining the Honor 7X up to date with EMUI 8. With this update, the Honor 7X feels like an even better value than before, and the newly added support for Project Treble means that it should stay up to date for years to come. See at Amazon The new kid on the block Huawei Mate SE