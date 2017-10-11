Honor 7X retains the affordability factor while offering new upgrades.

Huawei sub-brand Honor is the latest company to make the switch to an 18:9 display with the Honor 7X. Unveiled at an event in China, the Honor 7X sports a 5.93-inch edge-to-edge display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The display is just as wide as the 5.5-inch panel on the Honor 6X, but it is noticeably taller.

Like the Honor 6X, the Honor 7X features a unibody aluminum chassis and dual rear cameras at the back. This time, however, Honor switched out the camera configuration to a 16MP primary camera augmented by a 2MP secondary shooter, and the sensors are oriented horizontally. The phone is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, which has four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four A53 cores at 1.7GHz.

There's also 4GB of RAM, microSD slot, 8MP front camera, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, 3340mAh battery, and a dual SIM card slot. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back, and while we've seen manufacturers move away from micro-USB in favor of USB-C, it looks like Honor didn't get the memo as the 7X still retains the older microUSB charging port. On the software front, you get EMUI 5.1 atop Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Honor 7X is available in three variants in China: a base model with 32GB storage that retails for ¥1,299 ($200), a variant with 64GB storage for ¥1,699 ($250), and a version with 128GB storage for ¥1,999 ($305). Sales kick off in China from October 17, a day after the global launch of the Mate 10. The phone is debuting in three color options: Aurora Blue, Gold, and Black.

No word as yet regarding international availability, but we'll let you know once we know more. The company is also launching a bezel-less phone in the UK in December, so there's plenty to look forward to.