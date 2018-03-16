The Honor 7X is a great low-cost phone — in fact, it's one of our top recommendations under $300. But the included EMUI software isn't always the best part of using the phone, and one area it's particularly known to cause problems with is receiving push notifications.

A number of users have complained about infrequent notifications on their Honor 7X, and some just don't get them at all in certain apps. Luckily, there are a few settings that could provide a quick fix.

How to fix notifications on the lock screen

While we can't guarantee that this will fix all of the Honor 7X's notification-related issues, this seems to make a significant improvement in our experience.